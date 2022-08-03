Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0459 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $14.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,562,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,152,000 after buying an additional 112,975 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 37.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 46,895 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 23.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

