Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Stake Decreased by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,356,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,301,000 after acquiring an additional 44,126 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,269,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,637,000 after purchasing an additional 80,616 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 830,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,825,000 after purchasing an additional 175,318 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 828,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after buying an additional 64,038 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 804.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 638,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after buying an additional 568,351 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

