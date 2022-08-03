Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for August 3rd (AAU, AGRX, AKBA, AR, ATHE, ATHX, AVGR, BNET, CETX, CHK)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, August 3rd:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR). They issued a sector perform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE). They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET). The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK). Scotiabank issued a sector perform rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE). Alliance Global Partners issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC). Bank of America Co. issued an underperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Nearmap (OTCMKTS:NEAPF). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE). They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Autobanc (OTCMKTS:NOTE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL). Alliance Global Partners issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Argus initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB). They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

