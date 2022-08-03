Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 3rd (CBRE, CZR, ENSG, PAYC, PHAT, SAM, SEDG, SRPT, SWI, UBER)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, August 3rd:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $122.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $105.00 to $87.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $95.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $375.00 to $400.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $45.00.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $318.00 to $258.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $348.00 to $389.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $334.00 to $400.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $100.00 to $122.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $10.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $29.00 to $32.00.

