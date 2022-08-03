Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Aecon Group (ARE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aecon Group (TSE: ARE):

8/2/2022 – Aecon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Aecon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Aecon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Aecon Group was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$12.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$19.50.

8/2/2022 – Aecon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$18.25 to C$14.00.

8/2/2022 – Aecon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$14.00.

8/2/2022 – Aecon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$11.00.

7/21/2022 – Aecon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Aecon Group was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$20.00.

7/11/2022 – Aecon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.00 to C$14.00.

7/5/2022 – Aecon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ARE opened at C$10.80 on Wednesday. Aecon Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$10.57 and a 52 week high of C$22.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.22. The firm has a market cap of C$658.31 million and a P/E ratio of 13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

