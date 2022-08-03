Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ):

7/21/2022 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $185.00 to $180.00.

7/20/2022 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $200.00 to $194.00.

7/20/2022 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $205.00 to $201.00.

7/13/2022 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $174.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Johnson & Johnson is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.70. The stock had a trading volume of 332,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

