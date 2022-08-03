Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,040 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,536% compared to the average volume of 247 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Arconic by 319.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Arconic during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE ARNC traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.22. 1,566,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Arconic has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $36.77. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Arconic will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Arconic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.