Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) is Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC cut its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,416,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,261 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes makes up 2.5% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.72% of Invitation Homes worth $177,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INVH. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 10.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $576,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 11.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 216,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 22,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 18.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.34.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

INVH stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.18. 22,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,343,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 154.39%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

