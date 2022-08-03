INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Short Interest Down 30.7% in July

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the June 30th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Insider Activity at INVO Bioscience

In other INVO Bioscience news, CFO Andrea Goren bought 52,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $50,000.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,564.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other INVO Bioscience news, CEO Steve Shum bought 58,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $55,940.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,999. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrea Goren bought 52,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,015 shares in the company, valued at $122,564.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 136,517 shares of company stock valued at $129,691. 7.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in INVO Bioscience by 80.0% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of INVO Bioscience by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INVO Bioscience Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on INVO. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of INVO Bioscience to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of INVO Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

INVO traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,541. INVO Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $4.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million. INVO Bioscience had a negative net margin of 191.70% and a negative return on equity of 137.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that INVO Bioscience will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

