Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Gap Up to $37.18

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.18, but opened at $39.99. Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $41.27, with a volume of 2,266 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IONS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.24 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.94.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $50,973.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at $718,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,999,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.