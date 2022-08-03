IP Group (LON:IPO) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

IP Group (LON:IPO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 147 ($1.80) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.90% from the stock’s previous close.

IP Group Trading Up 1.4 %

IPO opened at GBX 87.55 ($1.07) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £905.35 million and a P/E ratio of 207.86. IP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 66.05 ($0.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 156.20 ($1.91). The company has a current ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 85.71.

IP Group Company Profile

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, growth capital, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

