iPower (NYSE:IPW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Performance

IPW opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.18. iPower has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.47.

Get iPower alerts:

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc engages in the online retail of hydroponics equipment in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.