IQ.cash Price Tops $0.0120 on Major Exchanges (IQ)

IQ.cash (IQ) traded up 243.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One IQ.cash coin can now be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. IQ.cash has a market cap of $143,698.44 and $19.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IQ.cash has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00619315 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017132 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00035349 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash was first traded on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia. The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash.

IQ.cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQ.cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

