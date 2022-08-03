Iridium (IRD) Market Capitalization Reaches $120,991.63

Iridium (IRD) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Iridium has a total market capitalization of $120,991.63 and approximately $14.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Iridium has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Iridium coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.31 or 0.00633223 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016296 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00034111 BTC.
About Iridium
Iridium’s total supply is 24,132,057 coins. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Iridium’s official website is ird.cash. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
