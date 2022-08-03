iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stake Boosted by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,455 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $34,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,736,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 259.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 652,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,500,000 after purchasing an additional 471,372 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,007,000 after purchasing an additional 399,021 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 186.9% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 577,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after acquiring an additional 376,437 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 670,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,454,000 after acquiring an additional 298,417 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.18. The company had a trading volume of 18,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,832. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.45 and a 1-year high of $107.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.74.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.