iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 864,140 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. SimpliFi Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $104.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.78. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $97.99 and a 52 week high of $118.63.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.184 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.