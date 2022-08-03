iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Stake Boosted by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,467 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 667.4% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 257.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USXF opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.19. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $39.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

