iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Holdings Lifted by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $91.06 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.65.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

