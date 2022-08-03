iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDEM) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDEM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.04 and last traded at $46.30. 7,376 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 18,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.43.
iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.39.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM)
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.