iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,531 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICLN. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance
ICLN opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $25.80.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN)
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.