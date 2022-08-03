iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Sold by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXG. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,425,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,935,000. Keystone Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,838,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,638,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,163,000.

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $67.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.41. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

