iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Short Interest Down 20.5% in July

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,200 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the June 30th total of 720,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 572,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,784,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,925,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 304,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IGF traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.20. 29,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,335. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.42.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

