iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 499.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,876 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,248.4% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.85.

