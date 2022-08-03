iShares MSCI China ETF (NYSEARCA:MCHI) Stock Price Down 1.2%

iShares MSCI China ETF (NYSEARCA:MCHI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.57 and last traded at $49.11. 6,965,851 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 6,883,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.69.

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.21.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.