iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,097,142. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

