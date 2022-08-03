iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,826,000. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,042,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.69.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
- Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.