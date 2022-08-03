iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,826,000. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,042,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.69.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.