iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Decreased by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 4.5% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $49,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IWB opened at $227.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.43. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $199.56 and a 52-week high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

