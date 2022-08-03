iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stake Increased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 975.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,974 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $493,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $148.49 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $133.55 and a one year high of $178.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.30.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

