iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 21,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 206,744 shares.The stock last traded at $64.82 and had previously closed at $65.20.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average is $66.56.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWX. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,604,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,254,000 after buying an additional 1,435,834 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,602,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,857,000 after buying an additional 454,275 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,291,000. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,903,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,005,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

