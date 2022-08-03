iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Position Boosted by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,782,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $121.30 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $112.29 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.94.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

