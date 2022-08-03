iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% during the first quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,636,000 after buying an additional 308,715 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded up $4.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $415.23. 216,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,278,441. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.56. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

