iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Lifted by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610,709 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,834 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,982,000. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35,477.8% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,069,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,109 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,507,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock opened at $67.41 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.80.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.