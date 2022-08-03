iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,243,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,055 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 13.8% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $95,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $67.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.80. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.62 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

