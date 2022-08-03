iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) is Accredited Investors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,474 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 4.2% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $46,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $101.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.32. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $114.21.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.