iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Accredited Investors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 678,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,858 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Accredited Investors Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $73,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $101.01 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.73.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

