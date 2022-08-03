iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,684 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.9% of Camden Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,887 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,575,246,000 after buying an additional 93,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after buying an additional 1,273,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,900,000 after buying an additional 165,889 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,940,000 after buying an additional 118,361 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.26. 87,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,068,908. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.16 and its 200 day moving average is $101.73. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

