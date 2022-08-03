iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Position Boosted by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,782,000 after purchasing an additional 47,226 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,258,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IYH opened at $275.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.42. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $247.38 and a twelve month high of $302.66.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

