Ispolink Trading 7.9% Lower This Week (ISP)

Ispolink (ISP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Ispolink has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $1.59 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ispolink coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ispolink has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,818.08 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003833 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00126552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00031334 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Ispolink Profile

Ispolink (CRYPTO:ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,756,425,785 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink.

Ispolink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ispolink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ispolink using one of the exchanges listed above.

