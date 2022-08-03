Itron (ITRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.49 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Itron to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Itron stock opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 1.24. Itron has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $99.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Itron

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $30,948.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,188.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,015 shares of company stock worth $48,923. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Itron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Itron by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Itron by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Itron by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 67,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.