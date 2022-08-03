Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:IVH)

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE IVH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.14. 217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,681. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $14.34.

Get Ivy Funds - Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 52,556 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 67.6% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 25,387 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $346,000.

About Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ivy Funds - Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivy Funds - Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.