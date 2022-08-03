Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) Trading Down 0.5%

Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.15 and last traded at $9.15. Approximately 198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Jacob Forward ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacob Forward ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jacob Forward ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 3.00% of Jacob Forward ETF worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

