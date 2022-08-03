Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock Position Raised by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,247,000 after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 823,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,536,000 after acquiring an additional 409,597 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Down 1.3 %

J stock opened at $127.79 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $150.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.