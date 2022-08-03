Jarvis Network Market Cap Tops $477,075.40 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $477,075.40 and $4,117.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jarvis Network Profile

JRT is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge.

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

