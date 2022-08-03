JD Sports Fashion (JD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

JD Sports Fashion (LON: JD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/2/2022 – JD Sports Fashion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/26/2022 – JD Sports Fashion had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 180 ($2.21). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – JD Sports Fashion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/14/2022 – JD Sports Fashion had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 875 ($10.72) to GBX 735 ($9.01). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – JD Sports Fashion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

6/28/2022 – JD Sports Fashion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

6/23/2022 – JD Sports Fashion had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 255 ($3.12) to GBX 210 ($2.57). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – JD Sports Fashion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

JD opened at GBX 128.30 ($1.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,832.86. JD Sports Fashion plc has a 1-year low of GBX 98.94 ($1.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 235.70 ($2.89). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 121.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 142.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a GBX 0.35 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

