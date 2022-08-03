Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $4.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.07. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $17.98 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.39 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($1.27). Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 21.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $133.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.40.

NYSE:AMG opened at $128.32 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $109.57 and a 1-year high of $191.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $513,859,000 after purchasing an additional 30,330 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,356,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,665,000 after buying an additional 12,773 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,775,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,218,000 after buying an additional 238,069 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,102,000 after buying an additional 46,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,583,000 after buying an additional 54,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

