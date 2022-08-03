Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Aon plc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AON in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AON’s current full-year earnings is $13.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AON’s Q1 2023 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.20 EPS.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AON. TheStreet downgraded shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.64.

NYSE:AON opened at $280.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 2.01. AON has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AON by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in AON by 16.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in AON by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in AON by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,082,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

