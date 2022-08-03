Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Newell Brands Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newell Brands in a research report issued on Sunday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $2.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.97. The consensus estimate for Newell Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share.

NWL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Newell Brands stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 20,443 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Newell Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 299,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth about $270,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

