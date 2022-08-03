Jefferies Financial Group Comments on VICI Properties Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for VICI Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a net margin of 34.06% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VICI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.82.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $34.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average of $29.32. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $34.49.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 4.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 92.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, NTB Financial Corp grew its position in VICI Properties by 5.8% in the first quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 142.58%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

