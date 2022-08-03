Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report issued on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LVLU. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

LVLU stock opened at $5.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $21.29.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.50 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 26,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

