JetBlue Airways Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 29,015 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 41% compared to the average daily volume of 20,601 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBLU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut JetBlue Airways from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,275,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $437,671,000 after acquiring an additional 379,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,798,000 after buying an additional 499,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,074,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,659,000 after buying an additional 2,366,863 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,030,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,055,000 after buying an additional 647,816 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,983,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,397,000 after buying an additional 204,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.62. 849,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,400,415. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $16.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

